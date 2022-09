Not sure where to put it, so hopefully its ok on this sub



Im trying to troubleshoot a problem with my home NAS server, and im thinking it might be a dead LSI card.

Before I go spending money on getting parts to test, or a replacement card, does anyone have one laying around I can borrow for literally a day to check my suspicions.

Happy to pay shipping both ways, and provide any sort of verification or anything like that.



Thanks in advance :)