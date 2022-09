Mint Condition

Bought directly from Samsung NZ - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Has had a screen protector and case on since new. Screen protector professionally installed.

Phone has never been dropped, no damage, no scratches, perfect working order.

Comes with original packaging, paperwork and USB-C cable.

Spigen Liquid Air case also included.

Edit: 18 months warranty remaining.

$975