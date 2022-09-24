Hi everyone,

I just completed a client's Cloud migration project and that means their trusty ProLiant server needs to go.

Spec: ProLiant ML30 Gen9 with 32GB RAM, 3 x HP 1TB 7.2k LFF SATA Hot Plug HDD, Single Proc Xeon E3-1240 8M Cache @ 3.30 GHz, dual/redundant PSU's

In superb physical condition, always kept in an aircon controlled server room. Full diags recently ran on system (inc drives), no errors found.

Supplied Licenses: HPE ROK 2016 Server Standard 16-Core with 5 x User CALs and 5 x RDS CALs

I've no idea of what this unit is worth so please PM me if you are interested.

Buyer MUST collect from Prebbleton.

Thanks,

Peter