catluvagp
4
posts
Wannabe Geek
ID Verified
#
300665
26-Sep-2022 16:48
Microsoft Surface pro 8 11th Gen Intel(R) Core(TM) 17-1185G7 @ 3.00GHz
Was used as a spare machine in my office while I was traveling. basically new condition as well as still under warranty until 09/052024 includes type cover keyboard and charger.
Pickup East Tamaki, Auckland, or will ship at your cost.
Cost: $1800-$2000 Negotiable paid $2800 a few months back
