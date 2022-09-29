I need an android phone for around $200 less rather than more. Something like a pixel 3axl or one of the oppos preferably a 6 inch or above. Bangs and bings ok as long as it doesnt affect phone Obviously in good working order.
These are not bad phones for the money: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MPHVVO0033100D/Vivo-Y33s-Dual-SIM-Smartphone-8GB128GB---Mirror-Bl
pih:
That will work fine on its way to me! didnt think of PBtech Thanks Graham
