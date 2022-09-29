Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTB: $200 Android Phone
gnfb

2198 posts

Uber Geek


#300712 29-Sep-2022 15:00
I need an android phone for around $200 less rather than more. Something like a pixel 3axl or one of the oppos preferably a 6 inch or above. Bangs and bings ok as long as it doesnt affect phone Obviously in good working order.




Create new topic

pih

pih
435 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2974904 29-Sep-2022 15:15
These are not bad phones for the money: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MPHVVO0033100D/Vivo-Y33s-Dual-SIM-Smartphone-8GB128GB---Mirror-Bl

gnfb

2198 posts

Uber Geek


  #2974933 29-Sep-2022 16:03
pih:

 

These are not bad phones for the money: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MPHVVO0033100D/Vivo-Y33s-Dual-SIM-Smartphone-8GB128GB---Mirror-Bl

 

 

That will work fine on its way to me! didnt think of PBtech Thanks  Graham




