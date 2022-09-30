Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Clearout from games room
Senecio

1602 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#300731 30-Sep-2022 11:47
Right, it's time to have a clean up and move on a few things that just aren't getting much use anymore. All of these items are pickup from West Auckland, really not interested in posting anything due to size and weight except maybe the Unify AP. 

 

 

 

1.  Unify AP AC Pro 802.11AC

 

Never mounted only connected and left on a shelf for ~6 weeks before I removed it from my network. Been stored in its box after I disconnected it from my network. Has been removed from my controller so is ready to go. All mounting hardware and POE injector supplied in the box (not used).

 

$100

 

 

 

 

2.  PS VR Gen 1

 

Note: This is the original Ver 1 unit so does not have HDR pass through support. You will need to unplug HDMI cables if you want to play regular games with HDR. In good condition, not used much. I have included a photo of the rear hand band which shows some material peeling off the head band. Also supplied with the adapter that Sony shipped out so that the camera is compatible with a PS5. I only have the PS worlds disc and the demo disc that came in the box to provide with it all of my game purchases have been digital the past two console generations.

 

$200

 

 

 

 

 

 

3. PS Move controllers with charging stand

 

$75 or will combine with the PS VR kit for $250 total if someone wants them together.

 

 

 

 

4. Logitech G29 Steering Wheel

 

Good to great condition. Supplied with all mounting hardware, cable tidy straps etc. 

 

$250

 

 

 

 

5. Playseat Challenge

 

In good condition, the fabric is faded but no rips or tears. Supplied with box, but no in box (needs to be dismantled to put it back in the box)

 

$200

 

Modnar
22 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2975413 30-Sep-2022 11:54
Pm'ed for the Unify AP AC Pro

maxeon
1188 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2975420 30-Sep-2022 12:00
Modnar:

 

Pm'ed for the Unify AP AC Pro

 

 

I am keen too, if it is still available.

Senecio

1602 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2975423 30-Sep-2022 12:12
Unifi AP AC Pro gone to @Modnar who was first on thread and PM.

