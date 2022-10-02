This is my wifes laptop which she never uses any more as she has an iPad with keyboard attachment. It was only ever used occasionally at home before the iPad!
- Intel i5 CPU, 8gb RAM, 500gb SSD, Retina screen etc
- Space grey colour, excellent condition, boxed including never used USB-C charger, receipt from 2018 for $2,231 + Applecare extended warranty (never needed) at $285.
- Battery cycle count = 82 (very low).
- Will wipe and install the latest version of MacOS
Pickup Christchurch or can ship at cost.
Looking at what's available new and on TradeMe $1,000 seems a fair price, but please PM me if that is way out; I don't do much on the IT side any more!