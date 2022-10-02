Hi all,

I purchased this as a temporary laptop second hand and then ended up buying its replacement much sooner than expected so I'm on selling this before I ended up fully using it myself.

It's in very good condition, runs well and seems to have good battery life.

Price: $650 for Geekzone members

Model: Lenovo Thinkpad L15 Gen 1

Display: Full HD 1920x1080 15.6" IPS

CPU: AMD Ryzen™ 7 Pro 4750U Processor (1.70 GHz, up to 4.10 GHz Max Boost, 8 Cores, 16 Threads, 8 MB Cache)

RAM: 16 GB DDR4

Wifi 6

Finger print reader

Comes with a Lenovo USB C charger

Everything you'd expect from a modern laptop

Pickup or courier from Christchurch

Photos: