Hi all,

 

I purchased this as a temporary laptop second hand and then ended up buying its replacement much sooner than expected so I'm on selling this before I ended up fully using it myself.

 

It's in very good condition, runs well and seems to have good battery life.

 

 

 

Price: $650 for Geekzone members

 

Model: Lenovo Thinkpad L15 Gen 1

 

Display: Full HD 1920x1080 15.6" IPS

 

CPU: AMD Ryzen™ 7 Pro 4750U Processor (1.70 GHz, up to 4.10 GHz Max Boost, 8 Cores, 16 Threads, 8 MB Cache)

 

RAM: 16 GB DDR4

 

Wifi 6

 

Finger print reader

 

Comes with a Lenovo USB C charger

 

 

 

Everything you'd expect from a modern laptop 

 

 

 

Pickup or courier from Christchurch 

 

 

 

 

 

Photos:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 