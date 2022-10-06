I've got my partners old phone to sell off. This is literally in perfect condition (no scratches, glass screen protector and lived in a case all its life). 90% battery health.

Purchased 12/11/2020 from 2degrees so almost out of warranty but Apple's CGA support is incredibly good.

Just comes with phone, charging cable and box (including Apple sticker!). Screen protector also applied. Selling as she's upgraded to the iPhone 14.

(Note - bottom left is cat hair. I can't avoid it!).

I see the average going price for these is still about $1200. How about $1000 with free NZ shipping?