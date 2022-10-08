Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Dial111

945 posts

Ultimate Geek


#300839 8-Oct-2022 12:20
Hi all

As per the title, Gauging interest, possibly looking at moving this to a new home as I’m looking at downgrading as it does not get used enough with our busy lives and having such a beautiful panel just sit and waste, eats away at me, this TV deserves to be used.

Tv was purchased end of August 2022 from Harvey Norman so plenty of warranty left. No issues, no screen burn and from a smoke free and pet free household. Well under 100 hours used.

Pick up Auckland only, as no box to ship.

I’d be sitting at $3900 negotiable to move this on.

mentalinc
2495 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2979009 8-Oct-2022 13:51
You might need to reassess that price to sell it's above what you can buy it brand new (consider vouchers etc.)




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

Dial111

945 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2979197 8-Oct-2022 19:05
Price is negotiable, totally open to reasonable offers, but if I’m likely to take a blood nose I’ll just keep it.

