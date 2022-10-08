Hi all



As per the title, Gauging interest, possibly looking at moving this to a new home as I’m looking at downgrading as it does not get used enough with our busy lives and having such a beautiful panel just sit and waste, eats away at me, this TV deserves to be used.



Tv was purchased end of August 2022 from Harvey Norman so plenty of warranty left. No issues, no screen burn and from a smoke free and pet free household. Well under 100 hours used.



Pick up Auckland only, as no box to ship.



I’d be sitting at $3900 negotiable to move this on.