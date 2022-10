1 x Samsung 65MU6300 UHD 4K Curved TV - purchased in Oct 2017, working perfectly and comes with power cord, HDMI cable and remote, no faults, has just been replaced by a 75-in big brother which is arriving on Wed - $300 pickup only in Titahi Bay Wellington.

1 x Samsung HW-MS650 Soundbar comes with remote and power cable - $100 pickup in Titahi Bay Wellington only.

If you buy the TV I'll include the soundbar for $50, $350 for the TV and soundbar.