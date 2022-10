Surplus to requirements...

Linksys SR2024 switch

24x 1000baseT and 2 GBIC ports

Was working fine, only replaced as I added more PoE stuff at home so upgraded to a 24 port PoE switch.

No idea what a fair price would be - so $50 ono? If I'm out of the ballpark happy to meet the market. :)

Pickup Remuera or Auckland CBD.