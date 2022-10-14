I have for sale a Xbox Series X Console in original box with original accessories. I removed from box set it up tried a couple of games and its just not my thing. Was out of box for 2 days. I can see how its a wonderful bit of tech but I am just not into the effort to play the games. So I paid $799 on the 23/8/22 the warehouse original receipt provided.

First with $700 its your Christmas present. Will pay for freight likely to be $20-30 anymore might ask for donation

( do I need to say its the 1tb disk version)