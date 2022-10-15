Donate to Geekzone
GSManiac
429
posts
Ultimate Geek
#
301918
15-Oct-2022 19:48
For sale $1000
with free shipping nz wide
iPhone 12 Pro Max 128gb in gold.
Flawless condition as it’s been in a case
Battery health is 88%
Includes original box and unused power cable
Will chuck in the Apple leather case in navy blue
