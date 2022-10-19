Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedStorage room cleanout

xpd

xpd

#301959 19-Oct-2022 09:03
I'm having a massive cleanup of the storage room at work, and coming across all sorts of "retro" goodies (hardware and software) that need new homes... pricing is by donation (prefer minimum $5 per item but hey, its a donation, and I'm getting some space back to fill up with more stuff :) )- all donations will go to Royal New Zealand Coastguard Inc (my employer). 

 

Check back as this list will be growing over the next week or so.......

 

If you feel I should not be listing an item, please PM me, don't start a thread here. Thanks!

 

ALL ITEMS ARE PICK UP ONLY FROM MECHANICS BAY, AUCKLAND. Busy time of the year, so won't be packing things up and organizing couriers for now.

 

 

 

1x Microsoft Windows Vista Ultimate (Retail by looks), plastic hard case, 2x DVDs (32/64bit), Setup guide, product key. All in excellent condition

 

1x box full of adaptors - mainly VGA-DVI but a few other assorted and about a dozen ADSL filters

 

1x Microsoft Office 2000 Small Buisness - OEM pack - still in original shrink wrap

 

1x Windows NT Workstation 4.0 - OEM pack - still in original shrink wrap - 3x floppy disks, 2 CDs (NT Workstation and "Starts Here"), guide

 

1x Windows NT Workstation 4.0 - OEM pack - still in original shrink wrap - 3x floppy disks, 3 CDs (NT Workstation, Service Pack 4, "Starts Here"), guide

 

1x Microsoft Office 2003 Student and Teacher Edition - original jewel case and CD with product key

 

2x Microsoft Windows NT Workstation "Start Here" books

 

2x Introducing Microsoft Windows 95 books

 

1x Microsoft Virtual PC with Product Key

 

1x Microsoft Virtual Server 2005 Enterprise Edition (For Windows Server 2003) with Product Key

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!

mentalinc
2502 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2984465 19-Oct-2022 09:28
Please add new replies vs editing the OP




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

