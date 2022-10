Model A2198 in Rose Gold, outstanding condition - no defects, just like a new one.Top of the line model with 4G connectivity & 128GB storage.Build date 26 April 2020, purchase date 21 August 2020.Charge count 148, battery life 94%3U Tools condition report 100%Currently running iOS 15.4.1, I'll update it to iOS 16 before delivery.Price guide: There's a WiFi only model on Trademe for $350. 4G versions start at $490.GZ price for as new iPad 7 4G 128GB - $350 + courier