Does anyone in Wellington have a working iPhone 7 or newer in a drawer who'd be willing to lend it for a nice bottle of wine, slab of parrotdog, Myrtle bakery gift card (or similar...) for one week?

Have a return/replacement happening with Apple and my much better half needs a working device while the faulty one is swapped out. Can sort out some sort of bond or security.

Ping me a DM if interested.