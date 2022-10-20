Stunning high-spec 13" convertible in satin black. (Black version gets Active pencil, silver goes without.)
11th gen i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB M.2, Intel XE graphics, 4K touchscreen & Active pencil - stacked with performance & functionality.
Sold new April 2021, still in excellent condition. Purchased in Tokyo, Japan with QWERTY keyboard, no language barrier to overcome.
Dell info pages here.
Price guide - Dell Australia have a lower spec version (8GB, FHD touchscreen) on sale at $AUD1670.
Geekzone price $1000 + courier.