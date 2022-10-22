Ah, the discoveries we make on holiday weekends...
These are brand new items, still wrapped in delivery packaging originally intended for a now-postponed rebuild.
Bosch Series 6 15 Place Setting Fully Integrated Dishwasher in Stainless finish. View model here . Pricespy best retail $2490. Own it for $1500, delivery available to Hamilton or Auckland.
Schweigen UM-9S 90cm 3200m3/hr silent undermount range hood. See it here. Pricespy best retail $4395. Own it for $3000. Again, delivery to Hamilton or Auckland is available.
Both these items are top quality appliances that'll do your kitchen proud.