rogercruse

ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 128gb 5G
#302023 23-Oct-2022 12:20
My android phone is in excellent condition without any scratches as its always been housed in a decent case

 

like Spigen Galaxy S20 Plus Case Slim Armor

 

or PITAKA MagEZ Magnetic Thin Phone Case for Samsung Galaxy S20/S20+/S20 Ultra | PITAKA (ipitaka.com)). 

 

 

 

I'm not asking for too much, just a little more than Vodafone is offering.

 

 

 

Vodafone will give me their basic price for the phone with nothing for the spare cases.... can you do better?

 

Available for inspection / collection from Whangarei area.

 

 

 

If I don't get any reasonable offers in the next week or so, then I'll take the Vodafone trade-in price.

 

 

 

 

 

jonathan18
  #2986936 23-Oct-2022 17:10
Need a price, sir!

 

Post as much information as possible, including an asking price.

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=77&topicid=17043

 

 

 

 

  #2987070 23-Oct-2022 23:06
jonathan18:

 

Need a price, sir!

 

 

 

 

$500 still cheaper than the 750+ prices quoted on Trademe  

 

 

 

'galaxy s20 plus' for sale in Mobile phones | Trade Me Marketplace

