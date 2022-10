I have a brand new still in shipping box strapped ready to go. Its a Parmco 450 mm ( narrow ones) 7 year wty. Model DW45SP

It was a replacement dishwasher now surplus to needs

Big Brands has it listed at $1049 I have seen them at around $900

Depending on how you go about delivery I would say its going to be $150 -$200

So I have set the price at $750