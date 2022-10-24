Epson EH-TW8200 projector including ceiling mount for free (just need to find the ceiling mount plate to fit the bracket - its in a moving box somewhere).

Unsure on hours done, but had the bulb replaced within the last 6 months. In very good condition, no known issues with pj - its been rock solid for the last ~6 years I've owned it.

Comes with remote.

Upgraded to a Samsung 4k short throw projector.

Collect from Mairangi Bay, North Shore or could meet central Auckland.

Looking for offers around $1200 - let me know if I'm wildly out or make me a reasonable offer via PM.

Also have a motorised projector screen - roughly 110" if I recall correctly. Has tiny mark on rear of screen that can't be seen when projecting onto. Let me know if anyone is interested in that as well.