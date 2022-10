Genuine iPad 1 with the original folio case was working recently, but tried to charge it today and it was dead as a Dodo. May be of use to someone.



iPad 2 with clear case and genuine Apple leather cover/stand thingy.



Works. Charges. Played some Netflix on it today to test it.



Don’t have original charger but do have a single cable between them.



If they’re of use to someone, let me know. I’m based in Auckland. Will ship at your expense if you would like me to.



I’ll post up some pics soon.



