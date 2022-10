Listing on behalf of a friend. He has 3 APC UPS (SUA1000RMI1U) for sale.

1 used, 2 unused (1 of them was opened to take photos of contents). From the serial number it looks like they were manufactured near the end of 2018. They all include rails and also a network management card (AP9630)

Pickup: Blockhouse Bay, Auckland. Can possibly be shipped at buyer's expense? but will confirm with him.

Price: 2 unused $100 each, 1 used $85

PM's please.

Cheers