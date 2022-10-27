Apple iMac 20" + Apple Glass Speakers + Apple Cordless Keyboard + Apple Cordless Mouse

your chance to own a Classic Nostalgic Apple iMac G4 Computer Apple iMac G4 Lamp Ad

great condition for its age - has had very little use since I've owned it

Apple iMac 20" PowerPC G4 6,3

1.25Ghz PowerPC G4

80GB Hard Drive

1GB DDR SDRAM

Pioneer SuperDrive

Running Fresh Install of 10.5.8 OSX

2x power cables (1x starting to fray at plug end)

Notes: hard drive into 2 partitions, second partition running custom operating system Mac OSX Sorbet, smoother, faster, quicker than orginal 10.5.8 https://macintoshgarden.org/apps/sorbet-leopard Notes: I've been using a standard usb powered keyboard + mouse, as have been unable to locate the bluetooth USB adapter that is needed for the Genuine Apple Bluetooth Keyboard + Mouse

Ideally Pick Up from Hamilton - but can arrange courier at buyers cost

$649 ono