2019 iPad Pro 3rd Gen 12.9" with 256GB storage. Model A1876, WiFi only in Space Grey.Battery at 91%. 3U Tools condition report 100%.There's a few little nicks & scratches on the frame, nothing that affects performance. Screen & rear panel are both clean & smooth. Comes with Apple keyboard / cover / stand.Price Guide: Trademe has direct equivalent best price $1250. 64GB models from $1050.GZ price $900 + courier