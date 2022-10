Apple iPad mini 6 WiFi 64GB (Starlight)

Apple Smart Folio (Dark Cherry)

Mint condition with all packaging and accessories. Happy to provide photos.

Both were purchased NZ new in August 2022 so still plenty of time left on the warranty. (Reciept included for the buyer). Only used for a short time while travelling.

RRP on iPad is $999. Smart folio is $119.

$770 for both

Pickup West Auckland or $10 shipping