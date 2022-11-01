HP Z-Book Fury 15.6 inch G8 Mobile Workstation PC. Wolf Pro Edition
CPU: i7 11850H vPro, 8 cores @ 2.5GHz up to 4.8GHz
RAM: 1 x 32GB DDR 4 w/ 3 x expansion slots, maximum 128GB RAM
Storage: 512 GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe TLC SED OPAL2 SSD w/ 3 expansion slots
GPU: Nvidia T1200 4GB GDDR6 + Intel UHD onboard graphics
Display: FHD IPS eDP1.3 and PSR anti-glare WLED-backlit and ambient light sensor 1000 nits
38 months HP Warranty remaining, plus 3 years HP Wolf Pro Endpoint Security protection.
Removed from the box & booted to check the specifications & update Windows then re-boxed. Less than 2 hours runtime. Absolutely as brand new.
HP Retail $US4,597 here
GZ Price $2800