xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
12137 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#302155 2-Nov-2022 15:40
Free to whoever can pickup from Stanmore Bay (anytime) or Mechanics Bay (next Monday).

 

2x Unifi AP units with PoE

 

One has wall/ceiling bracket

 

Work fine, just swapped out for newer units.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!

wratterus
1548 posts

Uber Geek


  #2991086 2-Nov-2022 15:44
Assuming these are the original 'UAP' with the green LED?

fritzman
278 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2991093 2-Nov-2022 15:50
Can I put my name down for one please, preferably with the Mount and Poe unit.

I’d pick up next time I’m up staying there.




Sons Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

My rig: HP Elitebook X360 Lappy with a 2Tb SN850.. woohoo.. I've retired!

 

Heat under fritzman (152-0-0)

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
12137 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2991097 2-Nov-2022 15:55
Pending.......




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!



xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
12137 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2991098 2-Nov-2022 15:56
wratterus:

 

Assuming these are the original 'UAP' with the green LED?

 

 

Correct




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!

