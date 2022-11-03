Hello all .. continuing the clearout of sone enterprise IT equipment I have four HPE DL380 G7 ex ESXi hosts up for grabs.

Dual Xeon E5606

144GB RAM

4x 146GB SAS HDD

ILO

2 have rails, 2 dont currently but I am going back into the DC to see what I can find on the weekend.

No extra Nic or SAS/Fibre cards

4 Available - the top unit (no DVD) only has R1 / R10 support, while the other 3 have RAID5 etc capability.

Ideal for a home lab .. can support the 6core CPU upgrades ..

I have some X5650 CPU upgrades for extra $30 per pair if your comfortable doing the swap yourself.

$100 ea for the ones that can R5 .. $80 for the top one.

Pickup only from Albany during business hours