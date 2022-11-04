This is the Qualcomm-powered version (SM-S908E/DS) that outperforms the Exynos model (SM-G998B) by some 20% across the board.
Purchased new 30/06/22, Samsung warranty until 30/06/24.
Kept in protective cover with screen protector from new so the phone is in unmarked, as new condition with S-Pen. Running Android 13 with One UI 5.0
Looks just like this:
Model: SM-S908E/DS
Storage: 128GB
RAM: 8GB + up to 8GB virtual RAM
Camera: 108Mpix rear + 40MPix front
Network: Dual SIM or SIM + eSIM
All the things - as you'd expect from Samsung's premier handset.
Comes with cover, screen protector, S-Pen.
Price Guide: Samsung & local retailers - $1999. Parallel importers & web shops $1750. The best-priced S22 Ultra on Trademe is $1250. Geekzone price $1100 + courier.