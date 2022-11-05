Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
NightStalker

278 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#302184 5-Nov-2022 16:44
checking to see if anyone has a case available that's suitable for NAS/unraid/truenas setup.
Ideally something like a fractal design define or cooler master silencio.

 

Wish list would be.
*at least 6x3.5 HDD bays - but would prefer 8 or more
*at least 1x5.25 bay for optical drive to add media from disc
*Well filtered with filters removable from the front. some bottom/PSU ones are rear access only.
*fit ATX motherboard

 

Ive seen a few on trademe but some of the prices I would rather compromise the wish list and buy new.
Hopefully looking for something not too far over $100.

 

Given size of these things happy to pick up Wellington, Palmerston North, or Whanganui areas.

 

 

 

PS - likely to be asking GZ soon for a MB/CPU combo so if anyone has one that's 6-core+ ryzen or intel gen7+ I might be interested.

gehenna
7457 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2992271 5-Nov-2022 17:49
I have a silverstone cs380 you can have for $100

 

 

