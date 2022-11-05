checking to see if anyone has a case available that's suitable for NAS/unraid/truenas setup.

Ideally something like a fractal design define or cooler master silencio.

Wish list would be.

*at least 6x3.5 HDD bays - but would prefer 8 or more

*at least 1x5.25 bay for optical drive to add media from disc

*Well filtered with filters removable from the front. some bottom/PSU ones are rear access only.

*fit ATX motherboard

Ive seen a few on trademe but some of the prices I would rather compromise the wish list and buy new.

Hopefully looking for something not too far over $100.

Given size of these things happy to pick up Wellington, Palmerston North, or Whanganui areas.

PS - likely to be asking GZ soon for a MB/CPU combo so if anyone has one that's 6-core+ ryzen or intel gen7+ I might be interested.