Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Quad Core 8MB Cache Processor
14" Full High Definition 1920X1080 500 Nit DreamColor Screen
Intel Iris Xe Shared Graphics
16GB DDR4 3200MHz Ram 64GB Max (1X 16GB)
256GB NVMe PCIe Solid State Drive
Intel AX201 WiFi 6 802.11ax Wireless Lan
Bluetooth 5.0,Finger Print Reader
HD Audio with Integrated Bang & Olufsen Stereo Speakers
720P IR Webcam
2X Thunderbolt/USB Type-C 3.1 Port
2X USB 3.1 Ports
3 Cell Long Life Battery
Windows 10 Professional 64 Bit
1.35 kg
Brought Date: 8/10/2021
Hardly used and still in perfect condition, upgraded so no longer needed.
$1500