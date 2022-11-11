Does anyone have either a generic 12V 10A DC power adaptor they would part with, or even better, a genuine Drobo 5D power adaptor?
I have got all the power bricks I need for things that I care about from element14 - get a meanwell or other known brand from there and you know its not going to be a fake or unsafe piece of crap.
https://nz.element14.com/ideal-power/15dys6150-1201000p/adaptor-ac-dc-12v-10a/dp/2771480?st=12v%20adapter
$107 +GST
Otherwise look at this long link which has the filters set for ones over 120w which should do you
Jaycar also supply Meanwell products, and surprisingly in this case they're cheaper than Element14 at $95.90 inc. GST.