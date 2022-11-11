Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTB: 12V, 10A or greater DC power adaptor (for a Drobo)
#302273 11-Nov-2022 19:47
Does anyone have either a generic 12V 10A DC power adaptor they would part with, or even better, a genuine Drobo 5D power adaptor?

 

 







  #2994918 11-Nov-2022 21:40
If you're handy (and you might even have one lying around), you might have luck using the 12V rails of an old PC power supply. However I've read that some of the older ones didn't like it when relative loads were unbalanced (lots of load on the 12V rails, zero load on 5V and 3.3V rails. But most in the past decade are probably fine.

  #2994932 11-Nov-2022 22:07
I have got all the power bricks I need for things that I care about from element14 - get a meanwell or other known brand from there and you know its not going to be a fake or unsafe piece of crap.

 

 

 

https://nz.element14.com/ideal-power/15dys6150-1201000p/adaptor-ac-dc-12v-10a/dp/2771480?st=12v%20adapter

 

 

 

$107 +GST

 

Otherwise look at this long link which has the filters set for ones over 120w which should do you




Richard rich.ms

  #2995168 12-Nov-2022 16:03
richms:

I have got all the power bricks I need for things that I care about from element14 - get a meanwell or other known brand from there and you know its not going to be a fake or unsafe piece of crap.

 

 

 

https://nz.element14.com/ideal-power/15dys6150-1201000p/adaptor-ac-dc-12v-10a/dp/2771480?st=12v%20adapter

 

 

 

$107 +GST

 

 

Jaycar also supply Meanwell products, and surprisingly in this case they're cheaper than Element14 at $95.90 inc. GST.

