Forums
›
Offers and Wanted
›
WTB: DJI Tello Drone/accessories
D.W
675
posts
Ultimate Geek
#
302277
12-Nov-2022 07:50
My son is wanting his first drone and a bit of research suggests this is a good starting option, figured I'd try here before buying new if anybody has one they're interested in selling or accessories that go with it e.g. controller.
