iphone 11 pro max 64gb space greyHas 2 marks on the corner edges but otherwise in great condition.Fully unlocked.It has never been repaired, all original parts.No problems with the phone. Only selling due to an upgrade.87% battery capacity (prior to reset) as per photoComes with iphone + 3 cases + 3 new glass screen protectors.No box, charger or cable included sorry.Looking for $650Located in Wellington but can ship for extra.