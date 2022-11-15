Well, my old workstation has been just sitting around here collecting dust so it seems about time I pass it on to its next owner.

Specifications:

Computer Model: Hewlett-Packard HP Z420 Workstation

Processor (CPU): Intel(R) Xeon(R) CPU E5-2670 0 @ 2.60GHz (Optional HP water-cooling kit)

CPU Sockets/Cores/Threads: 1/8/16

Total memory (RAM): 32,032 MiB (32GiB) - DDR3-1333 ECC Memory (8x 4gb Sticks)

Graphics Processor (GPU): NVIDIA Corporation GM206 [GeForce GTX 960]

Disk space: sda: 122,104 MiB (120GiB) (128,035 MB (129GB)) (Intel SSD)

sdb: 2,861,588 MiB (2.8TiB) (3,000,592 MB (3.1TB)) (WD Red)

Have booted it up into Linux and wiped the drives. Has a Windows 7 Professional COA (works well with Windows 10 and all Linux distributions). Runs well, rather quiet and will make a great workstation / server.

Sorry, there is no way I am shipping this so PICKUP ONLY!!! - Based in Paraparaumu but can likely drop off to its new owner around the Wellington region.

Sold as-is, I can't vouch for the condition of the drives but currently SMART status looks OK. Offers around the $250 mark.