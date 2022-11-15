Surface Pro 5 Tablet with LTE, Surface Pro Keyboard & Surface Dock
Tablet - fully mobile computing with 4G modem for connectivity wherever you are.
Laptop - attach the keyboard to use it as a slim laptop for home, café or office.
Desktop - Surface Dock provides USB, Video, Audio & Ethernet ports for full desktop experience.
Surface Pro 5, model 1807 in Platinum
CPU: i5 7300U @ up to 3.5GHz
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB
LTE/4G: Yes
Graphics: Intel Iris HD
Tablet has been an office-only device, no dings, dents or scratches.
Comes with:
Keyboard - grey alcantara with no obvious signs of wear
Surface Dock is in as new condition.
65W Surface charger, also like new.
Photos are here.
Price guide: Trademe has equivalent condition / spec SP5’s from $550 with keyboard, none with LTE though. Docks are $150 add-on.
GZ price $480 + courier