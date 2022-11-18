Hi There,

We are just moving house and and selling some stuff. There could be more as we are still packing. Sorry for short notice as we want to get cleared by weekend else I will list in other places.

1) Desktop PC (Config) -Looking for $2000

Processor: i7 7820x (8core 16 thread) Memory : 32GB (16 * 2) - 3200Mhz DDR4 Mainboard: Asus ROG Strix x299-E Gaming I Storage: 2TB (1TB * 2) Intel M.2 760p - Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti - PSU: 650W - CASE: NZXT - OS: Windows 10 Pro Monitor: AOC 236LM0006 *2 - Keyboard: Logitech G Pro - Mouse: Logitech G502

2) HP Desktop PC (Config) using as PFSense - Looking for $120

Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-3470 CPU @ 3.20GHz Memory: 4GB DDR3 Storage: 128GB SSD NIC: 1GB *2

2) HP Elite Display E241i - $100 (brand new just opened now to check if working)

3) Logitech Speakers Z506 5.1 - $30

4) TP Link 5 port Giga switch - $20

5) HP Switch 24 port PoE - $150(Model A5120 JG236A)

6) Ubiquiti UniFi AP AC PRO *2 - $130 each (includes PoE adapter)

5) Denon AVR -X1000 - $100 FullHD

https://imgur.com/uvfQv9f

https://imgur.com/M4GsS9g

6) Harman Kardon HKTS-11 - $80 (Speakers only as I replaced with SVS so dont have sub)

https://imgur.com/F74CRU7

https://imgur.com/XYqZhD5

https://imgur.com/bmNjtxx

7) Epson Projector full HD $500 (approx 3500hrs)

7) Glass Dinning table $100 (one chair damaged just need welding dont have time to get done sorry)

https://imgur.com/VAAhzys

8) Single Bed (popup trundler) - $250 (One bed unused still have cover) Great condition.

https://imgur.com/MefLWe2

https://imgur.com/rq1f0Cy

https://imgur.com/MTlin4k

9) Office Chair - Free (bit damaged sorry.)

https://imgur.com/VoN9vyb

10) Free computer & Storage Desk - Free (not in very good condition manageable)

https://imgur.com/3YM5CXp