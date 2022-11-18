Hi - I have two brand new Sensibo Air devices plus Room Sensors. We are shifting house so ended up not needing them. I opened and tested one set a few months back. It worked well so may require a reset prior to setting up for the new owner. The other Air and Room sensor are still sealed in their boxes.

As Black Friday is coming up, I thought a great deal price was $200 for both sets (all 4 boxes) instead of the normal price of $250+ for each Sensibo Air and Sensor ($500 for two sets) that I paid and is current online. I will take offers.

Pick up in Mt Eden, Auckland is preferred.

Here's a photo which I can't figure out how to resize.