FS: 2x SENSIBO AIR Smart Wi-Fi Air Conditioner Controller with Temperature, Humidity & Motion Sensor
jay63

#302376 18-Nov-2022 15:31
Hi - I have two brand new Sensibo Air devices plus Room Sensors.  We are shifting house so ended up not needing them.  I opened and tested one set a few months back. It worked well so may require a reset prior to setting up for the new owner.  The other Air and Room sensor are still sealed in their boxes.

 

As Black Friday is coming up, I thought a great deal price was $200 for both sets (all 4 boxes) instead of the normal price of $250+ for each Sensibo Air and Sensor ($500 for two sets) that I paid and is current online.   I will take offers.

 

Pick up in Mt Eden, Auckland is preferred.

 

 

 

Here's a photo which I can't figure out how to resize.

 

johno1234
  #2998143 18-Nov-2022 15:40
Is that $200 for everything or $200 for one Air + one Sensor?

 

Good deal either way.

 

 

jay63

  #2998145 18-Nov-2022 15:44
$200 for everything.  Two Sensibo Air and two Room sensors. 

 

 

 

I attempted to adjust the original wording - thanks.

