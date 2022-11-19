Hi all,

Got a Fitbit Versa 2 for sale, as I've got a Apple Watch now thanks to AIA...

Working fine - activation date 2020-05-29. Has been updated successfully to lastest release and hard reset.

Good as a basic smartwatch/fitness tracker - battery is still good for 3+ days between charge...

Will include the silicone straps - never used. Also have a few milanese bands and the original fabric straps - these fabric straps are well used though, and I'm not 100% sure where they are - you can have them if you want them though.

Hard to set a value, so $100 ono?

Pickup in Auckland CBD during the weekday, or Remuera evening/weekends...