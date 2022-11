iPhone 11 64GB (Model A2221) - just 3 months old, almost new.Production date: 18/05/22Sold new date: 15/08/22Battery Cycle Count: 19Battery Life: 100%3U Tools Condition report: 100%Glossy, shiny black with rear protector & new tempered glass screen cover.No defects, just like you'd expect from a 3-month old phone.No refurbished, not a demo phone, this is a late production iPhone 11 sold brand new 15th August with 266 days of Apple warranty remaining.Comes with: Rear bumper case, tempered glass screen protector, lightning cable, USB wall plug.Price Guide: You can buy brand new @ $799 from PB Tech. Trademe has average examples going for $500+. On Geekzone a 128GB version with 84% battery sold same day for $550.GZ Price: $480 + courier.