iPhone 11 64GB (Model A2221) - just 3 months old, almost new.
Production date: 18/05/22
Sold new date: 15/08/22
Battery Cycle Count: 19
Battery Life: 100%
3U Tools Condition report: 100%
Glossy, shiny black with rear protector & new tempered glass screen cover.
No defects, just like you'd expect from a 3-month old phone.
No refurbished, not a demo phone, this is a late production iPhone 11 sold brand new 15th August with 266 days of Apple warranty remaining.
Comes with: Rear bumper case, tempered glass screen protector, lightning cable, USB wall plug.
Price Guide: You can buy brand new @ $799 from PB Tech. Trademe has average examples going for $500+. On Geekzone a 128GB version with 84% battery sold same day for $550.
GZ Price: $480 + courier.