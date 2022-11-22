Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: iPhone 11 **almost new**
iPhone 11 64GB (Model A2221) - just 3 months old, almost new.

Production date: 18/05/22
Sold new date: 15/08/22

Battery Cycle Count: 19

Battery Life: 100%

3U Tools Condition report: 100%

Glossy, shiny black with rear protector & new tempered glass screen cover.

No defects, just like you'd expect from a 3-month old phone.

No refurbished, not a demo phone, this is a late production iPhone 11 sold brand new 15th August with 266 days of Apple warranty remaining.

Comes with: Rear bumper case, tempered glass screen protector, lightning cable, USB wall plug.

Price Guide: You can buy brand new @ $799 from PB Tech. Trademe has average examples going for $500+. On Geekzone a 128GB version with 84% battery sold same day for $550.

GZ Price: $480 + courier.







Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

PM incoming!

Sold now, thank you Geekzone.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

