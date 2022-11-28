Pretty much as-new condition DJI Mavic 2 Pro

 

Bought a few years ago when traveling through Canada, but haven't found any time to use it back here in NZ.

 

$1700. I can ship, but would prefer pickup as I wouldn't want it damaged in transit. Viewing welcome in Glen Innes, Auckland.

 

 

 

Comes with the contents of the Fly More bundle, plus a few extras:

 

  • 3x batteries
  • Set of four DJI ND filters (4, 8, 16, 32)
  • Spare set of joysticks for controller
  • PGYTECH joystick and screen protector
  • Extensions for controller to accommodate larger phones
  • DJI carry case
  • 6x replacement blades (three pairs)
  • Battery charger
  • Battery charging hub (to charge up to four batteries)
  • Car charger
  • Magnetic USB cable (for charging controller without risk of damage to its micro USB port)
  • Full set of controller to phone cables (Lightning, USB-C, Mico-USB)
  • PGYTECH propeller holders
  • Clip on landing legs