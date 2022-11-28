Pretty much as-new condition DJI Mavic 2 Pro
Bought a few years ago when traveling through Canada, but haven't found any time to use it back here in NZ.
$1700. I can ship, but would prefer pickup as I wouldn't want it damaged in transit. Viewing welcome in Glen Innes, Auckland.
Comes with the contents of the Fly More bundle, plus a few extras:
- 3x batteries
- Set of four DJI ND filters (4, 8, 16, 32)
- Spare set of joysticks for controller
- PGYTECH joystick and screen protector
- Extensions for controller to accommodate larger phones
- DJI carry case
- 6x replacement blades (three pairs)
- Battery charger
- Battery charging hub (to charge up to four batteries)
- Car charger
- Magnetic USB cable (for charging controller without risk of damage to its micro USB port)
- Full set of controller to phone cables (Lightning, USB-C, Mico-USB)
- PGYTECH propeller holders
- Clip on landing legs