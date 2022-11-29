Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: AirPort Express
lxsw20

3025 posts

Uber Geek


#302531 29-Nov-2022 18:24
Send private message quote this post

Hey,

 

Looking for a way to cast audio from my iPhone to my stereo, pretty sure the AirPort Express has a 3.5mm output for this exact task. Has anyone got one they're looking to move on?

 

Cheers

Create new topic
gehenna
7480 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3003280 29-Nov-2022 18:43
Send private message quote this post

That's a very out of date sledge hammer solution. Why not just get a cheap Bluetooth audio receiver?

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
lxsw20

3025 posts

Uber Geek


  #3003282 29-Nov-2022 18:48
Send private message quote this post

I'm happy with it as a solution, airplay has plenty of advantages over BT :)

 

 

 

If no one has anything ill just use a Raspberry Pi to do the same thing, but i'd prefer an out the box solution.

konfusd
163 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3003283 29-Nov-2022 18:48
Send private message quote this post

I’ve got one of the last models (A1392, 802.11n Gen 2) that I’ve just retired (the speakers I had it connected to died, replaced with a HomePod mini pair). That’s the model you’ll need if you want to do AirPlay 2 (ie multiroom).

I was planning to hoard it - just in case - but could be convinced to part with it… what’s your budget?

I’m happy to ship, or can do pick up in Wellington/Hutt Valley.




I work in the Corporate/Government space for Vodafone NZ, but I know at least a little bit about a lot of things we do. I volunteer my time on here, and all opinions expressed are my own and do not necessarily reflect those of my employer.



lxsw20

3025 posts

Uber Geek


  #3003284 29-Nov-2022 18:51
Send private message quote this post

How's $60 inc shipping to Dunedin?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19

Segway SuperScooter GT1 Review
Posted 14-Nov-2022 17:10

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC Review
Posted 11-Nov-2022 17:10

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Sets New Standard for Gaming Performance
Posted 9-Nov-2022 18:14

NortonLifelock Gives Way to Gen Digital
Posted 8-Nov-2022 17:06

Imperva Releases State of Security Within Ecommerce 2022 Report
Posted 4-Nov-2022 17:10

Synology Launches WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:29

Belkin SCREENFORCE PRO Application System now available through Spark
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:05

Shoppers Taking Risks When Going Online for Christmas Gifts
Posted 3-Nov-2022 07:05

Kiwi Employees Say Hybrid Work Makes Them Happier and More Productive
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:21

Qrious Launches $1 Million Data Analytics Scholarship
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:20








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 