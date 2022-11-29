Hey,
Looking for a way to cast audio from my iPhone to my stereo, pretty sure the AirPort Express has a 3.5mm output for this exact task. Has anyone got one they're looking to move on?
Cheers
I'm happy with it as a solution, airplay has plenty of advantages over BT :)
If no one has anything ill just use a Raspberry Pi to do the same thing, but i'd prefer an out the box solution.
I work in the Corporate/Government space for Vodafone NZ, but I know at least a little bit about a lot of things we do. I volunteer my time on here, and all opinions expressed are my own and do not necessarily reflect those of my employer.