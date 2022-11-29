

I’ve got one of the last models (A1392, 802.11n Gen 2) that I’ve just retired (the speakers I had it connected to died, replaced with a HomePod mini pair). That’s the model you’ll need if you want to do AirPlay 2 (ie multiroom).



I was planning to hoard it - just in case - but could be convinced to part with it… what’s your budget?



I’m happy to ship, or can do pick up in Wellington/Hutt Valley.



