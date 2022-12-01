Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and Wanted2x unifi ap pro, couple of chromecasts/appletvs

xyf

xyf

234 posts

Master Geek


#302556 1-Dec-2022 16:50
last two unifi AC pro ap's - $110 each - They dont have any mounts

 

also have 3x 2nd gen chromecasts (without power adaptor, but with cable). I guess $10 each, under $10 i think ill just bin them

 

and 2x Gen 3 Apple tv's. Thats teh 2017ish model. Now they dont have remotes, i guess $20 each... hmm ok now i think about it make them $15 each since no remote. 

 

 

 

ill have a  few more chromecasts/appletvs in the coming months too so happy to list them for low amounts if these move. Otherwise ewaste it is :D

 

 

xbmcnut
369 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3004288 1-Dec-2022 17:11
PM Sent




RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Intel NUC i7.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
CamH
435 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3004290 1-Dec-2022 17:21
I'll take the two UniFi APs if they're still available please





Spyware
3090 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3004298 1-Dec-2022 18:26
3rd gen Apple TV was  released in 2012. A 2017 device is 5th gen, i.e, Apple TV 4K gen 1.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

