last two unifi AC pro ap's - $110 each - They dont have any mounts

also have 3x 2nd gen chromecasts (without power adaptor, but with cable). I guess $10 each, under $10 i think ill just bin them

and 2x Gen 3 Apple tv's. Thats teh 2017ish model. Now they dont have remotes, i guess $20 each... hmm ok now i think about it make them $15 each since no remote.

ill have a few more chromecasts/appletvs in the coming months too so happy to list them for low amounts if these move. Otherwise ewaste it is :D