Model SM-S901E\DS, this is the preferred Qualcomm Snapdragon variant that outperforms the Exynos model by up to 30%. 8GB RAM & 256GB storage.



Phantom Black, always kept in rubberised case with screen protector.



Sold new 31/12/21, all original, no repairs or warranty claims.



Comes with: Tempered glass screen protector, rear cover, USB C cable.



Price Guide: PriceSpy shows lowest retail $1199, these are obviously a really good phone as the used options on Trademe are both rare & close to retail value. Expired listings show the last sale at $900.



GZ price $750 + courier.







Megabyte - so geek it megahertz