As new Retroid Pocket 3, only opened to take photos. I'd originally bought it as I thought my kids might like playing it but they aren't too enthused by my one.

It runs Android so will run most Android games as well as being a great emulator up to PSX/PSP. It can run PS2 but it's not a great experience.

https://www.goretroid.com/collections/retro-game-system/products/retroid-pocket-3-handheld-retro-gaming-system?variant=42791812071648

This is the 3GB RAM + 32GB Storage version in Indigo. It also comes with an alternative set of switches and a screen protector.

These go for US$129 + shipping new, I'm looking for NZ$190 including non rural courier