Omen Gaming Intel i7 5.0Ghz 16GB DDR4 RTX3060 15.6" FHD IPS 300Hz 3ms + Warranty

$2050 Will chuck in a Laptop Bag too

Newish condition, Brother used it for like a month before moving overseas.

Choose between Windows 10 Home or Windows 11 Home. I can install which ever you like.

Warranty until August 2023

Specs:

Processor: Intel Core i7-10870H (2.2GHz base frequency, up to 5.0GHz, 16MB L3 cache, 8Cores, 16 Threads)

Memory: 16 GB DDR4-2933 SDRAM (2 x 8 GB)

Chipset: Intel HM470

Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB VRAM Graphics

Display: 15.6' diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), 300Hz, 3 ms response time, IPS, micro-edge, anti-glare, 300nits, 100% sRGB

Webcam: HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones

Keyboard: RGB Backlit

Wireless: Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2x2) + Bluetooth 5

Network: Integrated 10/100/1000 GbE LAN

Expansion Slots: 1 multi-format SD media card reader

Battery: 6-cell, 70.9Wh Li-ion polymer

Power Supply Type: 200W Smart AC power adapter

Ports & Connectors:

1 x Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps signaling rate) with USB Type-C 10Gbps signaling rate (DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge)

1 x USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate (HP Sleep and Charge)

2 x USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate

1 x Mini DisplayPort

1 x HDMI 2.0a

1 x RJ-45

1 x AC smart pin

1 x headphone/microphone combo

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/laptops/laptops/hp/listing/3892382765

I have other items on sale too (Please note selling some items on behalf of brother)