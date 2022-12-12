Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTB: Aqara motion sensor
Psilan

#302694 12-Dec-2022 15:09
Any hanging around? Save me the long AliExpress wait.

 

Local prices are just silly ($40+).

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
  #3009067 12-Dec-2022 15:12
Yep I have some you can just have for the cost of shipping. Assume you're after the Zigbee ones?

 

Pretty sure the batteries are long dead in mine too. I also have some temperature sensors you're welcome to have too.




eugeneykc
  #3009069 12-Dec-2022 15:34
michaelmurfy:

 

Yep I have some you can just have for the cost of shipping. Assume you're after the Zigbee ones?

 

Pretty sure the batteries are long dead in mine too. I also have some temperature sensors you're welcome to have too.

 

 

 

 

Hi, do you have other Aqara zigbee sensors that you no longer use?  Happy to pay :)

 

 

 

Thanks

Psilan

  #3009074 12-Dec-2022 15:58
I'll PM you :) (definitely just need 1 motion sensor) Thanks.

 

Yes zigbee.



michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
  #3009100 12-Dec-2022 17:24
eugeneykc:

 

Hi, do you have other Aqara zigbee sensors that you no longer use?  Happy to pay :)

 

I'll see what I have hanging around and let you know. I remember buying a bulk of them a few years back that I never really used but don't remember what I have got left :)




