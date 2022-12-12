Any hanging around? Save me the long AliExpress wait.
Local prices are just silly ($40+).
Yep I have some you can just have for the cost of shipping. Assume you're after the Zigbee ones?
Pretty sure the batteries are long dead in mine too. I also have some temperature sensors you're welcome to have too.
michaelmurfy:
Hi, do you have other Aqara zigbee sensors that you no longer use? Happy to pay :)
Thanks
I'll PM you :) (definitely just need 1 motion sensor) Thanks.
Yes zigbee.
eugeneykc:
Hi, do you have other Aqara zigbee sensors that you no longer use? Happy to pay :)
I'll see what I have hanging around and let you know. I remember buying a bulk of them a few years back that I never really used but don't remember what I have got left :)
