waikariboy

Upgraded to Ultra and no longer needed. Around 3 years old some marks around the side of the case, no major marks on the screen, some very light screen marks but its too hard to tell. Currently need to charge once a day (thats with me playing music to airpods while at the gym). Comes with Red watch Band.

Linked some photos

https://ibb.co/PTbPPpN

https://ibb.co/k0j6HCp

https://ibb.co/30gwzST

I think i have the box but will confrim. Will come with Charger and Red Apple Watch Band and Watch. Asking price 150$ with free post in NZ