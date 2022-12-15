Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
waikariboy

771 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#302726 15-Dec-2022 11:53
Upgraded to Ultra and no longer needed. Around 3 years old some marks around the side of the case, no major marks on the screen, some very light screen marks but its too hard to tell. Currently need to charge once a day (thats with me playing music to airpods while at the gym). Comes with Red watch Band.

 

Linked some photos

 

https://ibb.co/PTbPPpN
https://ibb.co/k0j6HCp
https://ibb.co/30gwzST

 

I think i have the box but will confrim. Will come with Charger and Red Apple Watch Band and Watch. Asking price 150$ with free post in NZ




Balm its gone!

waikariboy

771 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3010243 15-Dec-2022 12:03
Pending




Balm its gone!

